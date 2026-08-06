NVS Class 6 Admission 2026 application form closing on August 7, no further extension expected

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the application form for the NVS Class 6 Exam 2026 on August 7. This is already an extended window to complete the registration process. Initially, the last date was July 31. Students who have not yet registered can submit their forms before the deadline. It is important to keep your photograph, signature and Aadhaar Card details ready to upload in the application form.
As the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, the admit card can be expected 5-7 days before the exam. Students still have three months to prepare for the exam. The
NVS Class 6 selection list will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks, and the exam duration is 2 hours. Mental Ability and EVS consist of 40 questions (20 each), Arithmetic and the Arithmetic Test will have 20 questions, followed by 20 questions in the Language Test. The mode of the exam is offline, i.e., OMR-based. There is no negative marking in the exam, though.
NVS Class 6 previous years' question papers are available on the official website. It is important to practice these papers to understand the nature of questions and the difficulty level. Questions from previous years' papers may not repeat in the 2026 exam, but the concepts can be repeated. Therefore, it is important to be thorough with syllabus and previous years' papers.