NTRUHS AP NEET UG Round 2 Web Options 2026 Link Activated; Check dates, rules

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has activated the web options link for Phase 2 of AP NEET UG MBBS counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can now enter their college preferences for admission under the Competent Authority Quota for the 2026-27 academic year. The counselling covers government, private unaided non-minority and minority medical colleges under Dr NTRUHS, along with MBBS seats at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati.
The web options window is open from 10.00 am on September 16 until 10.00 am on September 18, 2026. The Phase 2 seat allotment is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2026.
Students can access the web options through:
NTRUHS MBBS Web Options / Student Login
Candidates whose names appear in the final merit list dated August 29, 2026, and subsequent addenda mentioned by the University are eligible to exercise options.
Students should note these important conditions:
Phase 1 joined candidates: Those who joined their Phase 1 allotted college can enter options for colleges they consider better. If upgraded, their Phase 1 seat will be cancelled automatically.
Phase 1 allotted but not joined: Such candidates can exercise options for other colleges, except the college they did not join.
No seat allotted in Phase 1: These candidates can participate in Phase 2 and enter options.
Candidates who did not exercise Phase 1 options: They are also eligible for Phase 2.
Free Exit candidates: Those who availed Free Exit after Phase 1 cannot exercise web options in Phase 2 or subsequent phases.
Students should review their choices carefully before clicking the final submission. The University has stated that web options once submitted are final, and requests to change the options or their order will not be accepted after the deadline. Candidates should also save or take a printout of their submitted options.
Candidates will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number and email while entering and submitting web options. They should not share their login credentials, OTPs or email details with others.