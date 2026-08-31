NTRUHS AP NEET UG Round 1 Web Options 2026 Closing on September 1: Check important details

NTRUHS AP NEET UG 2026 Counselling: What candidates should know

The university has advised eligible candidates to enter preferences for the maximum possible number of colleges, preferably all eligible medical colleges, in their order of priority. There is no restriction on the number of options that can be submitted. However, simply submitting preferences does not guarantee an MBBS seat.

The notification lists 36 eligible colleges for non-minority male candidates and 37 for non-minority female candidates. For Muslim minority candidates, the corresponding numbers are 38 and 39, respectively. Candidates should check the area-wise seat matrix before finalising their preferences.

The Phase-I counselling covers government medical colleges, Category-A seats in private medical colleges and 126 MBBS seats at Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati. Special categories including PwBD, CAP, Scouts & Guides, PMC and Anglo-Indian seats are also included, subject to the applicable rules.

Candidates should remember that submitted web options become final after the deadline, and requests to alter the order of preferences will not be entertained. The university has also advised students to save and take a printout of their submitted options.

After seat allotment, selected candidates will be required to download their allotment order, pay the Rs 12,600 university fee and report to the allotted college with original certificates within the prescribed schedule.