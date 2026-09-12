NTRUHS AP NEET UG BDS Web Options 2026 Released: Check schedule and key instructions

Vijayawada: NTRUHS, Andhra Pradesh, has released the notification for exercising web options for NEET UG Phase-I of BDS counselling 2026-27. The process is applicable to admissions under the Competent Authority Quota, including specified special-category seats such as PwBD, PMC, CAP and Bharat Scouts & Guides.
According to the notification dated September 11, candidates whose names appear in the final merit list displayed on August 29 are eligible to participate in the web-options process.
Web options release date: September 12, 2026 (8:00 AM onwards)
Web options last date: September 15, 2026 (untill 10:00 AM)
Seat allotment release date: Officially not confirmed
Candidates can exercise their preferences through the official NTRUHS website or the dedicated BDS admissions portal mentioned in the notification.
The university has advised candidates to enter options for the maximum possible number of eligible dental colleges, preferably all colleges, in their order of preference. There is no prescribed limit on the number of web options a candidate can submit. However, merely submitting options does not guarantee BDS admission.
For the Phase-I process, the notification lists 16 colleges for non-minority candidates and 17 colleges for minority candidates (Muslim) as the number of colleges for which eligible candidates can exercise options. Candidates have also been advised to check the area-wise seat matrix, prospectus and admission rules before locking their preferences.
One of the key instructions for candidates is that the web options, once submitted, are final. NTRUHS has stated that requests to modify the options or change the order of college preferences will not be entertained after the deadline.
Candidates must also take a printout of their saved options for future reference.
Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges with original certificates within the prescribed reporting period. The allotment order can be downloaded after payment of the Rs 12,600 university fee, which the notification states will not be refunded.