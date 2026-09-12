NTRUHS AP NEET UG BDS Web Options 2026 Released: Check schedule and key instructions

Candidates can exercise their preferences through the official NTRUHS website or the dedicated BDS admissions portal mentioned in the notification.

The university has advised candidates to enter options for the maximum possible number of eligible dental colleges, preferably all colleges, in their order of preference. There is no prescribed limit on the number of web options a candidate can submit. However, merely submitting options does not guarantee BDS admission.

For the Phase-I process, the notification lists 16 colleges for non-minority candidates and 17 colleges for minority candidates (Muslim) as the number of colleges for which eligible candidates can exercise options. Candidates have also been advised to check the area-wise seat matrix, prospectus and admission rules before locking their preferences.