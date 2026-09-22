NTPC Recruitment 2026: 15 Assistant Officer posts in Corporate Communication; apply by October 5

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has opened applications for 15 Assistant Officer (Corporate Communication) posts under Advertisement No. 12/26. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from September 21 to October 5, 2026 through the official NTPC careers portal.
The recruitment is for E0 grade, with a pay scale of ₹30,000 to ₹1,20,000 under the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay structure. The maximum age limit for applicants is 29 years.
The post requires candidates to have a full-time Bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks, along with a full-time two-year Postgraduate Degree/Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, Journalism or Advertising & Corporate Communication/Public Relations, also with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised university or institute.
Candidates will be selected through the recruitment process prescribed by NTPC. Where a written/computer-based test and interview are conducted, the online written test carries 85% weightage and the interview 15%. The written examination comprises a Subject Knowledge Test (SKT) and an Executive Aptitude Test (EAT), with candidates required to qualify in both.
Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. SC, ST, PwBD, XSM and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.
Application begins: September 21, 2026
Last date to apply: October 5, 2026
Candidates should apply online through the official NTPC careers portal and carefully check the detailed advertisement and eligibility conditions before submitting the form. NTPC has stated that any further addendum, corrigendum or update will be published on its official website.