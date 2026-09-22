NTPC Recruitment 2026: 15 Assistant Officer posts in Corporate Communication; apply by October 5

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has opened applications for 15 Assistant Officer (Corporate Communication) posts under Advertisement No. 12/26. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from September 21 to October 5, 2026 through the official NTPC careers portal.

The recruitment is for E0 grade, with a pay scale of ₹30,000 to ₹1,20,000 under the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay structure. The maximum age limit for applicants is 29 years.

Direct link to apply