NTA Revises Exam Calendar for 2026–27: Check JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG and other exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination calendar for the December 2026 cycle onwards, covering major entrance and eligibility examinations scheduled until April 2027.
According to the official notice, the examination calendar has been revised due to administrative reasons. The updated schedule supersedes the previously issued calendar.
The revised calendar includes JEE Main 2027, UGC NET December 2026, Joint CSIR UGC NET, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and the NIFT Entrance Examination, among others.
December 2026
Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026
SWAYAM: December 8–12, 2026
Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026
UGC NET December 2026: December 14–18 and 21, 2026
Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
January 2027
Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027
SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027
NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: January 20–24 and 28, 2027
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027
February 2027
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT): February 7, 2027
March 2027
CUET PG 2027: March 2–5, 8–9, 12, 15–19, 24–25 and 29–31, 2027
April 2027
JEE Main 2027 Session 2: April 2–7, 2027
NTA has clarified that the revised calendar replaces the earlier examination schedule. Candidates preparing for these examinations should therefore refer to the latest dates while planning their preparation.
However, the agency has also stated that the proposed dates are tentative and may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, and the respective examination portals for further announcements.
The revised calendar provides examination dates and durations. Candidates should refer to the individual examination notifications for application deadlines, admit cards and other instructions.