NTA Revises Exam Calendar for 2026–27: Check JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG and other exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination calendar for the December 2026 cycle onwards, covering major entrance and eligibility examinations scheduled until April 2027.

According to the official notice, the examination calendar has been revised due to administrative reasons. The updated schedule supersedes the previously issued calendar.

The revised calendar includes JEE Main 2027, UGC NET December 2026, Joint CSIR UGC NET, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and the NIFT Entrance Examination, among others.