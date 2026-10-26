Exams

NTA Revises Exam Calendar for 2026–27: Check JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG and other exam dates

NTA has released a revised examination calendar covering 13 examinations from December 2026 to April 2027. Check the updated dates for JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT and NIFT entrance examinations.
NTA Exam Calendar 2026–27
NTA Exam Calendar 2026–27 Representative image of NTA Exam Calendar 2026–27
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised examination calendar for the December 2026 cycle onwards, covering major entrance and eligibility examinations scheduled until April 2027.

According to the official notice, the examination calendar has been revised due to administrative reasons. The updated schedule supersedes the previously issued calendar.

The revised calendar includes JEE Main 2027, UGC NET December 2026, Joint CSIR UGC NET, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and the NIFT Entrance Examination, among others.

NTA revised exam calendar 2026–27: Important dates

December 2026

  • Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026

  • SWAYAM: December 8–12, 2026

  • Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026

  • UGC NET December 2026: December 14–18 and 21, 2026

  • Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026

January 2027

  • Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027

  • SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027

  • NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027

  • JEE Main 2027 Session 1: January 20–24 and 28, 2027

  • All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027

February 2027

  • Common Management Admission Test (CMAT): February 7, 2027

March 2027

  • CUET PG 2027: March 2–5, 8–9, 12, 15–19, 24–25 and 29–31, 2027

April 2027

  • JEE Main 2027 Session 2: April 2–7, 2027

What should candidates know about the revised schedule?

NTA has clarified that the revised calendar replaces the earlier examination schedule. Candidates preparing for these examinations should therefore refer to the latest dates while planning their preparation.

However, the agency has also stated that the proposed dates are tentative and may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, and the respective examination portals for further announcements.

The revised calendar provides examination dates and durations. Candidates should refer to the individual examination notifications for application deadlines, admit cards and other instructions.

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