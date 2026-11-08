NTA plans AI-based question paper security, CCTV surveillance: Will new measures prevent exam leaks?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a series of measures aimed at strengthening security, transparency and the conduct of national entrance examinations, including NEET-UG, JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET.
Through four notices issued on November 7, 2026, the agency has detailed requirements for examination centres, independent observers, subject matter experts and question-paper translation reviewers.
The proposed arrangements include CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication facilities, stricter conflict-of-interest checks, AI-assisted translation and restricted access to examination questions.
While the measures seek to address vulnerabilities at different stages of the examination process, an important question remains: Will they be sufficient to prevent question-paper leaks and restore candidates' confidence?
The agency has invited applications for the empanelment of examination centres and observers, while updating its existing empanelment frameworks for subject matter experts and translation reviewers.
The key measures include:
CCTV surveillance: Examination centres must provide camera coverage across examination halls, entrances, frisking areas and other specified locations, with recordings retained for at least 30 days.
Biometric verification: Centres must have facilities for biometric authentication and photographing candidates at entry points.
Secure question-paper storage: Pen-and-paper examination centres must have strong rooms with double locks, restricted access and round-the-clock CCTV coverage during the examination period.
AI-assisted translation: NTA proposes using an air-gapped AI platform for translating questions, with human reviewers checking their accuracy.
Restricted question access: Translation reviewers will see individual questions in randomised order rather than the complete assembled question paper.
Independent observers: Serving and retired government personnel, including eligible teachers and professors, can be empanelled to supervise examination arrangements and report irregularities directly to NTA.
Conflict-of-interest restrictions: Subject experts associated with coaching institutes or commercial examination-preparation activities are subject to strict eligibility exclusions.
The new applications for examination centres and observers will be accepted until December 6, 2026. Applications for subject matter experts and translation reviewers will remain open on a continuous basis until further notice.
One of the more significant provisions concerns how examination questions are translated into different Indian languages.
Under the revised framework, an AI-based translation platform operating within NTA's premises and isolated from external networks will produce draft translations.
Human reviewers will then examine individual questions for accuracy, terminology and clarity.
Importantly, reviewers will not receive the complete question paper. They will see questions individually in random order, without knowing their eventual sequence in the examination.
Their work must take place at designated secure facilities, without personal electronic devices. The framework also provides for CCTV surveillance, AI-based behaviour monitoring and detailed activity logs.
NTA proposes retaining these digital audit records for seven years.
The approach is intended to reduce the risk associated with exposing complete question papers to individuals involved in translation.
However, the effectiveness of the system will depend on how securely questions are stored, accessed and assembled into the final examination paper.
NTA has also revised its framework for empanelling subject matter experts responsible for question setting, vetting, moderation and related academic work.
Under the November 7 corrigendum, new applicants must submit 10 original, unpublished multiple-choice questions with answer keys, along with a declaration regarding their originality and ownership.
This additional requirement does not apply to applications submitted before the corrigendum.
The framework also excludes applicants with specified links to coaching institutions and commercial examination-preparation material.
For examination supervision, NTA proposes maintaining a verified pool of independent observers.
Their responsibilities will include monitoring identity verification, frisking, seating arrangements, CCTV compliance and the handling of examination material.
Observers must report suspected irregularities directly to NTA. The framework also provides for background checks, conflict-of-interest declarations, mandatory training and rotation between examination centres.
For candidates, the changes could have implications beyond examination security.
The proposed centre standards require adequate seating space, functional equipment, power backup, drinking water, clean toilets and accessible facilities for candidates with disabilities.
Computer-based examination centres must have at least four hours of UPS or inverter backup, standby computer systems and reliable connectivity.
These provisions matter because equipment failures, power disruptions and inadequate facilities can affect candidates' ability to complete examinations under fair conditions.
Stronger identity checks and surveillance may help deter impersonation and malpractice, while independent observers could provide an additional channel for reporting examination-day irregularities.
The proposals also address multilingual fairness. Human verification of AI-produced translations could help identify errors that might otherwise disadvantage candidates appearing in regional languages.
However, these benefits will depend on whether centres and personnel meet the prescribed standards consistently.
The proposals address several identifiable risks, but they cannot, by themselves, guarantee completely leak-proof examinations.
Restricting access to complete papers may reduce opportunities for unauthorised disclosure during translation. CCTV monitoring, biometric verification and independent observers could strengthen security at examination centres.
Nevertheless, question-paper leaks can arise at different stages, including preparation, storage, transmission, printing and distribution.
Safeguards at examination centres alone cannot eliminate risks earlier in the process.
Similarly, AI-assisted translation may limit human access to complete question papers, but it does not automatically eliminate risks involving insiders, unauthorised access or weaknesses elsewhere in the system.
The 2024 NEET-UG controversy illustrated the consequences of breaches in examination integrity. The Supreme Court acknowledged that question-paper leaks had occurred at certain locations, although it found insufficient evidence of a widespread or systemic breach warranting cancellation of the entire examination.
The latest NTA documents indicate efforts to strengthen controls across multiple stages. Their effectiveness, however, can be assessed only after implementation, inspection, independent scrutiny and examination-day performance.
NTA's November 7 notices primarily concern the empanelment of centres and personnel, along with updated requirements for academic experts.
Submission of applications does not automatically result in empanelment. Examination centres, for instance, must undergo evaluation and, where applicable, physical inspection before approval.
For students, the central issue is therefore not simply whether NTA has prescribed stronger safeguards, but whether those safeguards are enforced consistently across examination centres and question-paper preparation processes.
The measures represent an attempt to strengthen examination integrity. Whether they prevent future leaks will depend on implementation, accountability and the agency's ability to identify and respond to security failures.