NTA plans AI-based question paper security, CCTV surveillance: Will new measures prevent exam leaks?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a series of measures aimed at strengthening security, transparency and the conduct of national entrance examinations, including NEET-UG, JEE Main, CUET and UGC-NET.

Through four notices issued on November 7, 2026, the agency has detailed requirements for examination centres, independent observers, subject matter experts and question-paper translation reviewers.

The proposed arrangements include CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication facilities, stricter conflict-of-interest checks, AI-assisted translation and restricted access to examination questions.

While the measures seek to address vulnerabilities at different stages of the examination process, an important question remains: Will they be sufficient to prevent question-paper leaks and restore candidates' confidence?