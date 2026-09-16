NTA Exam Calendar 2027 Released: JEE Main 2027, CMAT, CUET PG and NIFT Exam Dates Announced

The NTA has also listed Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle) for December 20–21, 2026, ahead of the January-March 2027 examinations.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 in January

Among the examinations listed, JEE Main Session 1 will be particularly important for engineering aspirants. The tentative examination dates are January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed in the calendar and January 31 kept as a buffer date.

Students preparing for JEE Main can therefore use the tentative schedule to plan their revision, mock tests and other academic commitments.

CUET PG to be conducted across multiple dates

The CUET PG 2027 examination has been scheduled across multiple dates in March. The calendar lists March 1–5, March 8–12, March 20–21 and March 24–25 as examination dates, with March 30–31 mentioned as buffer dates.

The examination is relevant to candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes through participating universities.

Dates are tentative

NTA has specifically cautioned candidates that the dates in the calendar are tentative and may be changed due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

The agency has also clarified that the publication of the calendar does not constitute a notification for any particular examination. Detailed Information Bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately at the appropriate time.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA website and the respective examination portals for application schedules, examination city information, admit cards, answer keys, results and other updates. NTA has further advised candidates and stakeholders to rely only on information published through its official channels.