NMC Reopens Eligibility Certificate Application for FMGE 2026: Check dates and key instructions

NMC issues advisory to avoid application errors

Along with reopening the application window, the NMC has issued an advisory highlighting common mistakes made by applicants while applying for the Eligibility Certificate.

The Commission has advised candidates to fill the application themselves rather than relying on proxies. Applicants should keep all relevant documents ready before beginning the application and carefully verify every entry against the original documents.

Candidates have also been advised to provide an active mobile number. This will allow NMC to contact them if any deficiency or discrepancy is found in their application. If a deficiency is communicated, candidates should rectify it as quickly as possible to avoid last-minute problems.

The NMC has particularly stressed that applicants should carefully check all information before submitting the form, ensuring that the details match their original documents. The advisory says this can help facilitate faster processing and approval where the candidate is otherwise eligible.

Candidates can also enquire about their application status through the email addresses mentioned in the NMC notice. However, they should provide their File Tracking Number while making such enquiries, as the Commission has stated that enquiries without this number will not receive a response.