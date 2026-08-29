NMC Reopens Eligibility Certificate Application for FMGE 2026: Check dates and key instructions

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a fresh opportunity for candidates who need an Eligibility Certificate (EC) to apply for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The NMC issued a public notice on August 28, 2026, asking eligible candidates who have not obtained the certificate earlier to submit their applications online.
The notice comes as the FMGE 2026 Test will be conducted on October 31. Candidates who are required to possess an Eligibility Certificate must obtain it from the NMC before applying for the screening test.
NMC Eligibility Certificate 2026: Important dates
The online application window will open on September 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Candidates can submit their applications through the NMC portal until September 30, 2026, up to 6:00 PM.
Application portal:
https://application.nmc.org.in/register
Candidates who have already submitted an application for the Eligibility Certificate to NMC in the past do not need to apply again, according to the public notice.
NMC issues advisory to avoid application errors
Along with reopening the application window, the NMC has issued an advisory highlighting common mistakes made by applicants while applying for the Eligibility Certificate.
The Commission has advised candidates to fill the application themselves rather than relying on proxies. Applicants should keep all relevant documents ready before beginning the application and carefully verify every entry against the original documents.
Candidates have also been advised to provide an active mobile number. This will allow NMC to contact them if any deficiency or discrepancy is found in their application. If a deficiency is communicated, candidates should rectify it as quickly as possible to avoid last-minute problems.
The NMC has particularly stressed that applicants should carefully check all information before submitting the form, ensuring that the details match their original documents. The advisory says this can help facilitate faster processing and approval where the candidate is otherwise eligible.
Candidates can also enquire about their application status through the email addresses mentioned in the NMC notice. However, they should provide their File Tracking Number while making such enquiries, as the Commission has stated that enquiries without this number will not receive a response.