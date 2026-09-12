NMC Releases Updated MBBS Seat Matrix for 2026-27: 1.40 lakh UG medical seats listed

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the updated seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses for the academic year 2026-27, providing a revised picture of the medical seats available across the country. The matrix, updated as on September 1, 2026, excludes seats offered by Institutes of National Importance (INIs).
According to the NMC's public notice dated September 10, the updated matrix incorporates permissions granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), NMC's 1st Appeal Committee and the 2nd Appeal Committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for establishing new medical colleges and increasing the annual intake of existing colleges.
The updated matrix covers 836 medical colleges and a total of 1,40,214 MBBS seats for 2026-27.
The figures indicate that 13,186 seats have been added through increases in approved intake, while 1,27,028 seats have been renewed across existing institutions.
The private institutes accounts for 76,243 seats, compared with 63,971 seats in government medical colleges.
The state-wise matrix shows intake increases across several parts of the country. Among the larger medical education hubs, Karnataka has 15,745 MBBS seats across 76 colleges, while Uttar Pradesh has 14,400 seats across 92 colleges.
Maharashtra has 13,249 seats across 87 colleges, while Tamil Nadu has 14,229 seats across 78 colleges. Telangana has 10,450 seats across 66 colleges.
Other states with substantial seat availability include Rajasthan with 8,280 seats, Gujarat with 7,800, Andhra Pradesh with 7,615, Kerala with 5,754, Madhya Pradesh with 6,120 and Bihar with 4,660.
The matrix also records new establishments and increases in annual intake at individual medical colleges. For example, several institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and other states have received approval for additional seats.
Along with releasing the revised matrix, the NMC has made it clear that medical colleges cannot admit students beyond their approved annual intake.
The Commission said any admission made over and above the approved capacity would be treated as non-compliance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and could invite regulatory and penal action against the concerned institution.
The NMC has also directed private medical colleges that received permission for establishment or an increase in annual intake but have not yet furnished the required Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-Bank Guarantee) to submit it within seven days from the date of issuance of the public notice.
The Letter of Permission will be issued by MARB only after the required guarantee is received and verified.