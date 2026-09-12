NMC Releases Updated MBBS Seat Matrix for 2026-27: 1.40 lakh UG medical seats listed

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the updated seat matrix for undergraduate MBBS courses for the academic year 2026-27, providing a revised picture of the medical seats available across the country. The matrix, updated as on September 1, 2026, excludes seats offered by Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

According to the NMC's public notice dated September 10, the updated matrix incorporates permissions granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), NMC's 1st Appeal Committee and the 2nd Appeal Committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for establishing new medical colleges and increasing the annual intake of existing colleges.