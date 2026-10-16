NMC grants one additional attempt to MBBS students for clearing the first professional exam; who is eligible?

Who can get the additional attempt?

The additional attempt is available to students admitted to MBBS from the academic year 2019–20 onwards. It can be availed even if the student has crossed the prescribed four-year period for completing the First Professional MBBS course, provided the admission remains valid and has not been cancelled by the university or college.

However, students who have already received an additional mercy attempt and exhausted a total of five attempts will not be eligible for another attempt under the latest decision.

The NMC has also clarified that the overall duration for completing the MBBS course, including the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), cannot exceed 10 years from the date of admission. The additional attempt does not extend this maximum duration.

The Commission described the measure as a “one-time exceptional transitional” relaxation intended to address eligible pending cases. It will not apply retrospectively to the amended rules governing the permissible number of attempts and cannot be treated as a precedent for subsequent MBBS batches.

Universities and medical colleges have been asked to process eligible cases accordingly.