NMAT 2026 Registration Begins: Schedule your exam date now

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) opened NMAT 2026 registration today, August 20, at mba.com/exams/nmat. Along with the registration, MBA aspirants can also start scheduling their exam date. The exam will begin on November 2 and conclude on December 20. Candidates can check the direct link and important registration details here.
Here is the official schedule released by GMAC for the NMAT exam -
Registration starts: August 20, 2026
Last date to register: October 10, 2026
Test scheduling start date: August 20, 2026
Scheduling end date: October 22, 2026
Exam delivery start date: November 2, 2026
Exam delivery end date: December 20, 2026
There is no negative marking in the NMAT exam, and there is an option to view your score instantly after the conclusion of the exam. Each candidate will be allowed to take 3 attempts to improve their score. Once the exam concludes, the official scorecard will be generated within 48 hours. The question paper is prepared so that all sections carry equal weightage.
As per the official website, almost 60 B-Schools accept the the NMAT score, and you can check the official list of accepting B-Schools using the given link. After clearing the NMAT exam, the candidates must apply to each B-School individually. The colleges might use the NMAT score for prelkiminary shortlisting, but the final selection will be based on the GD-PI process/ any other selection procedure set by the institute.