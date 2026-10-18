NIOS October-November 2026 Exam Centres changed in Rajasthan due to Panchayati Raj Elections: Check district-wise list

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised examination centres in several districts of Rajasthan for the October-November 2026 examinations, citing the Panchayati Raj elections in the state.
In a notice dated October 17, 2026, the NIOS Regional Centre, Jaipur, released details of the affected examination centres along with the alternative venues allotted to candidates.
The changes cover Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa and Virat Nagar in the Jaipur district. The revised arrangements apply to specified examination dates between October 23 and November 6, 2026.
According to the notice, Jodhpur has the highest number of affected centres, with eight examination venues shifted to alternative locations.
Two centres each have been changed in Nagaur, Sikar and Jaipur, while one centre each has been changed in Pali and Dausa. Another examination centre in Virat Nagar, Jaipur district, has also been shifted.
The changes are date-specific. Students should therefore check whether their examination date is included in the revised arrangements.
In Jodhpur, candidates originally allotted Government Senior Secondary School, Kiramsariya Khurd, will appear at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Tinwari, on October 28, 29 and 31.
Candidates allotted Government Senior Secondary School, Dugar Balesar, will instead appear at Government Prathamik Vidyalaya, Bhato Ki Dhani, Dugar, Balesar, on October 24.
In Pali, the examination centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Balana, has been shifted to Government Upper Primary School, Gudia, Balana, for October 24.
In Nagaur, candidates allotted Government Senior Secondary School, Deu, will appear at Government Upper Primary School, Meghwalon Ki Dhani, Deu, on October 23 and 24.
In Sikar, candidates allotted Government Senior Secondary School, Baya, will appear at PM Shree Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Baya, on November 2, 4, 5 and 6.
In Jaipur, the centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhainslana, has been shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Bhainslana, for October 24.
In Dausa, candidates allotted Government Senior Secondary School, Paota, will appear at Government Primary School, Langaripura, Paota, on October 28, 29 and 31.
Candidates whose examination centres appear in the revised list should check the alternative venue and applicable dates carefully before travelling.
Students should not rely solely on the centre address originally printed on their hall tickets where the NIOS notice specifies a replacement venue.
The notice provides revised centre details but does not announce any change to the examination timetable itself.
Candidates can visit the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in, for further examination-related information.