NIOS October-November 2026 Exam Centres changed in Rajasthan due to Panchayati Raj Elections: Check district-wise list

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised examination centres in several districts of Rajasthan for the October-November 2026 examinations, citing the Panchayati Raj elections in the state.

In a notice dated October 17, 2026, the NIOS Regional Centre, Jaipur, released details of the affected examination centres along with the alternative venues allotted to candidates.

The changes cover Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa and Virat Nagar in the Jaipur district. The revised arrangements apply to specified examination dates between October 23 and November 6, 2026.