NIOS Class 10 & Class 12 exams revised schedule for Bihar, Odisha OUT

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released a revised schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, which were originally postponed in November.

Selected papers in Bihar, the Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha, and all centers nationwide are covered by the updated schedule. The rescheduled exams in Bihar will take place on November 29, 2025.

Class 10 students will take Urdu, Sanskrit, and Bodh Darshan at the same time slot on this day, while Class 12 students will attend Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, and Military History from 2:30 to 5:30.

Here are the revised dates:

November 29, 2025

Bihar State Senior Secondary: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Bihar State Secondary: Urdu, Sanskrit, Bodh Darshan (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Bihar State Secondary: Indian Sign Language (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

December 1, 2025

Bihar & Nuapada (Odisha) Senior Secondary: Mathematics, Veda Adhyayan (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Bihar & Nuapada (Odisha) Secondary: English (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

December 2, 2025

All India Senior Secondary: Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

All India Secondary: Painting (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

These subjects were initially scheduled be conducted on November 6, but were postponed due to the Bihar assembly elections and related administrative factors.