The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin the registration process for its March-April 2027 Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public examinations on November 21, 2026. Eligible learners can submit their examination forms and pay the prescribed fees online through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in .

According to the notification issued by NIOS on November 18, the last date to register without a late fee is December 20, 2026. The schedule applies to learners enrolled in Stream 1, Block 1 for the March-April 2027 examinations and eligible learners who could not appear for examinations before the September-October 2026 public examination.