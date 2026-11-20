The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin the registration process for its March-April 2027 Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) public examinations on November 21, 2026. Eligible learners can submit their examination forms and pay the prescribed fees online through the official website, .
According to the notification issued by NIOS on November 18, the last date to register without a late fee is December 20, 2026. The schedule applies to learners enrolled in Stream 1, Block 1 for the March-April 2027 examinations and eligible learners who could not appear for examinations before the September-October 2026 public examination.
NIOS 2027 examination registration: Important dates
NIOS has announced three registration windows for the upcoming public examinations:
November 21 to December 20, 2026: Registration without a late fee.
December 21 to December 31, 2026: Registration with a late fee of Rs 150 per subject.
January 1 to January 10, 2027: Registration with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner.
NIOS 2027 examination fee
The examination fee is Rs 300 per subject. Learners appearing for subjects with a practical component will have to pay an additional Rs 150 per subject.
All examination fee payments must be made online through the NIOS student portal.
Two-year gap requirement for Class 12 learners
NIOS has reiterated the compulsory two-year gap requirement for Senior Secondary learners seeking their passing certificates. Candidates must complete a gap of two years from the block, session and year in which they passed their Secondary examination.
Learners who have not completed the required gap can register for a maximum of four subjects in the March-April 2027 examinations. This limit includes subjects they have already passed.
NIOS has advised learners to check the eligibility requirements and select their subjects carefully before submitting the examination form.
The examination fee payment schedule for learners registered for the September-October 2026 examinations will be announced separately after the declaration of their results.