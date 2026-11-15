NIFTEE 2027 registration last date extended; check revised form correction dates

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to fill NIFTEE 2027 application form. Initially, registration was supposed to close on November 16, but the latest update sets November 24 as the deadline to complete registration and pay the fee. The application confirmation page will be generated only after the successful payment. Those who have not yet registered for the exam can use this opportunity to apply for UG/PG admission. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 10.