NIFTEE 2027 registration last date extended; check revised form correction dates

The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to fill NIFTEE 2027 application form. Initially, registration was supposed to close on November 16, but the latest update sets November 24 as the deadline to complete registration and pay the fee. The application confirmation page will be generated only after the successful payment. Those who have not yet registered for the exam can use this opportunity to apply for UG/PG admission. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 10.
The application form correction window will open on November 30 for those who made mistakes while filling the form. Category details, personal details, test city preference details, etc can be edited during the correction window. The deadline to complete the form correction process is December 2. NTA will not provide a further correction window.
Here are the upcoming important dates of the NIFTEE exam -
Registration last date without a late fee: November 24, 2026
Registration window with late fee: November 25 to 29, 2026
Form correction dates: November 30 to December 2, 2026
Advance city intimation slip: December 21, 2026
Admit card download: January 4, 2027
Exam date: January 10, 2027
The city intimation slip that will be released on December 21 will notify the details about the exam city that has been allocated for the January 4 exam. The candidates are advised to keep their login details ready, such as the application number and password, to download the city slip/ admit card.