Exams

NIFTEE 2027 registration last date extended; check revised form correction dates

NTA has officially notified that the last date to fill the NIFTEE 2027 application form has been extended from November 16 to 24, and the revised dates for form correction have been announced as well.
NIFTEE 2027 registration last date extended
NIFTEE 2027 registration last date extendedRepresentative image of NIFTEE 2027
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The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to fill NIFTEE 2027 application form. Initially, registration was supposed to close on November 16, but the latest update sets November 24 as the deadline to complete registration and pay the fee. The application confirmation page will be generated only after the successful payment. Those who have not yet registered for the exam can use this opportunity to apply for UG/PG admission. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 10.

The application form correction window will open on November 30 for those who made mistakes while filling the form. Category details, personal details, test city preference details, etc can be edited during the correction window. The deadline to complete the form correction process is December 2. NTA will not provide a further correction window.

NIFTEE 2027: Upcoming revised important dates

Here are the upcoming important dates of the NIFTEE exam -

  • Registration last date without a late fee: November 24, 2026

  • Registration window with late fee: November 25 to 29, 2026

  • Form correction dates: November 30 to December 2, 2026

  • Advance city intimation slip: December 21, 2026

  • Admit card download: January 4, 2027

  • Exam date: January 10, 2027

The city intimation slip that will be released on December 21 will notify the details about the exam city that has been allocated for the January 4 exam. The candidates are advised to keep their login details ready, such as the application number and password, to download the city slip/ admit card.

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