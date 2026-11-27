The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the latest registration figures for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027, revealing that 25,918 application forms have been submitted, while 23,245 candidates have successfully completed the examination fee payment.
According to an update shared by NTA on Friday, November 27, a difference of 2,673 remains between the number of submitted forms and applications with completed fee payments.
The figures come as the extended registration window for NIFTEE 2027 approaches its November 29 deadline.
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and NIFT Lateral Entry programmes can continue submitting applications with the prescribed late fee through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.
The latest data shared by the testing agency shows:
Total registration forms submitted: 25,918
Candidates who completed fee payment: 23,245
Difference between the two figures: 2,673
Last date to apply with late fee: November 29, 2026
However, these figures represent the registration status at the time of NTA's update and should not be treated as the final number of applicants.
The total may change as candidates complete the remaining formalities before the registration deadline.
NTA had earlier extended the regular registration deadline from November 16 to November 24, 2026.
Following the extension, candidates were permitted to submit applications with a late fee from November 25 to 29.
Applicants registering during this period must pay an additional Rs 5,000, over and above the applicable examination fee.
The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to various programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for the 2027–28 academic year.
These include Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM) and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech), along with other notified admission categories.
After the registration window closes, NTA will open the application correction facility on November 30.
Candidates will be permitted to make corrections to the eligible particulars of their applications until December 2, 2026.
The testing agency has advised candidates to review their details carefully, as no further correction opportunity will be provided after the prescribed period.
Meanwhile, NIFTEE 2027 Stage 1 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2027.
According to the examination calendar, the advance city intimation slips are scheduled for December 21, while admit cards will be issued on January 4, 2027.
Candidates can check examination-related notifications and further updates on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.