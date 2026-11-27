The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the latest registration figures for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027, revealing that 25,918 application forms have been submitted, while 23,245 candidates have successfully completed the examination fee payment.

According to an update shared by NTA on Friday, November 27, a difference of 2,673 remains between the number of submitted forms and applications with completed fee payments.

The figures come as the extended registration window for NIFTEE 2027 approaches its November 29 deadline.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and NIFT Lateral Entry programmes can continue submitting applications with the prescribed late fee through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.