NIFT 2027 Registration Closes November 16; Late fee window open until November 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 on November 16, leaving candidates five days to submit their applications without paying an additional fee.
According to the official NIFTEE 2027 Information Bulletin, applications will continue to be accepted until November 21. However, candidates applying after November 16 will have to pay an additional Rs 5,000 as a late fee, apart from the applicable registration charges.
The entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).
The difference between the regular registration window and the late application period is significant.
The regular application fees are:
General, General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 2,000 for one programme
SC, ST and PwD/PwBD: Rs 500 for one programme
General, General-EWS and OBC-NCL applying for two eligible programmes: Rs 3,000
SC, ST and PwD/PwBD applying for two eligible programmes: Rs 750
After November 16, the additional Rs 5,000 late fee will increase these amounts to Rs 7,000, Rs 5,500, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,750, respectively, excluding applicable payment processing charges.
Candidates applying for two programmes must choose the permitted programme combination and submit a single application form.
An important distinction in the official bulletin is that November 16 is not the registration deadline for every NIFT admission category.
The separate schedules include:
Regular UG, PG and NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA): November 16, 2026, without a late fee
Late registration for these programmes: November 21, 2026
BDes Artisan category: January 31, 2027
PhD admissions: January 31, 2027
NRI, Foreign National, OCI and SAARC categories: March 31, 2027
Candidates must therefore select the appropriate application category rather than assuming that all NIFT programmes follow the same November deadline.
Candidates should complete payment and generate their confirmation pages before the applicable deadline. NTA has clarified that registration is considered successful only after receipt of the prescribed examination fee.
Applications can be submitted through exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.