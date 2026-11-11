NIFT 2027 Registration Closes November 16; Late fee window open until November 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 on November 16, leaving candidates five days to submit their applications without paying an additional fee.

According to the official NIFTEE 2027 Information Bulletin, applications will continue to be accepted until November 21. However, candidates applying after November 16 will have to pay an additional Rs 5,000 as a late fee, apart from the applicable registration charges.

The entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).