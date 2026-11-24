The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 today, November 24, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at NIFT can submit their applications through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

According to NTA's November 14 notification, the regular registration deadline was extended from November 16 to November 24, giving candidates additional time to complete their applications.

However, candidates who miss today's deadline can still apply between November 25 and 29, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 5,000 over the prescribed application fee.

The application correction window will remain open from November 30 to December 2, 2026. NTA has clarified that no further opportunity for corrections will be provided after this period.