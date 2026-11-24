The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 today, November 24, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at NIFT can submit their applications through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.
According to NTA's November 14 notification, the regular registration deadline was extended from November 16 to November 24, giving candidates additional time to complete their applications.
However, candidates who miss today's deadline can still apply between November 25 and 29, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 5,000 over the prescribed application fee.
The application correction window will remain open from November 30 to December 2, 2026. NTA has clarified that no further opportunity for corrections will be provided after this period.
Regular registration deadline: November 24, 2026
Registration with late fee: November 25–29, 2026
Application correction window: November 30–December 2, 2026
Exam city intimation slip: December 21, 2026
Admit card release: January 4, 2027
Entrance examination: January 10, 2027
The application fee is Rs 2,000 for General, General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates applying for one programme, while SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates must pay Rs 500.
Candidates applying for two eligible programmes must pay Rs 3,000 under the General, General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, or Rs 750 under the SC, ST and PwD/PwBD categories.
The entrance examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, with the General Ability Test (GAT) conducted in computer-based mode and the Creative Ability Test (CAT) in paper-based mode.
Candidates facing application-related difficulties can contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email nift@nta.ac.in.