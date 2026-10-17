NIFT 2027 Registration Begins: BDes or BFTech? Check eligibility, exam pattern and fees before applying

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027. The examination will be held on January 10, 2027, for admission to NIFT programmes for the 2027–28 academic session.
While the application deadline for regular undergraduate, postgraduate and lateral-entry programmes is November 16, candidates have several other details to consider before applying, particularly their choice of programme, eligibility requirements and examination components.
Candidates applying for Bachelor of Design (BDes) can qualify through Class 12 or other recognised equivalent qualifications, including specified diploma routes.
However, Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) applicants generally need Mathematics at the qualifying examination level. The information bulletin also provides an eligibility route for candidates holding recognised three- or four-year engineering diplomas.
For undergraduate programmes, applicants must be below 24 years of age as of August 1, 2027. A five-year upper-age relaxation applies to eligible SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates.
For postgraduate admissions, NIFT offers MDes, MFM and MFTech with educational qualifications varying by programme.
Candidates planning to apply for both BDes and BFTech or both MDes and MFM need not submit separate applications.
According to the bulletin, eligible candidates can select both programmes through a single application form by paying the applicable combined fee.
The fee for one programme is Rs 2,000 for Open, Open-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs 500 for SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates. For two programmes, the respective fees are Rs 3,000 and Rs 750.
The entrance examination will involve different components depending on the programme. The General Ability Test (GAT) will be conducted as a computer-based examination, while the Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be held in pen-and-paper mode.
Candidates must check the programme-specific examination scheme, as not every applicant takes the same combination of tests. Subsequent selection stages may include a situation test, studio test, technical ability test or personal interview, as applicable.
Regular UG, PG and lateral-entry applicants can submit their forms until November 16. Applications will also be accepted until November 21 with an additional late fee of Rs 5,000.
However, the bulletin lists January 31, 2027, as the registration deadline for BDes Artisan Category and PhD applicants. NRI, Foreign National, OCI, and SAARC category applicants have until March 31, 2027.
For regular applicants, the correction window will run from November 22 to 25. Examination city slips are scheduled for December 21, while admit cards are expected on January 4, 2027.
Candidates can apply through the official NTA examination portal at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.