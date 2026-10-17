NIFT 2027 Registration Begins: BDes or BFTech? Check eligibility, exam pattern and fees before applying

NIFT 2027: BDes and BFTech have different eligibility requirements

Candidates applying for Bachelor of Design (BDes) can qualify through Class 12 or other recognised equivalent qualifications, including specified diploma routes.

However, Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) applicants generally need Mathematics at the qualifying examination level. The information bulletin also provides an eligibility route for candidates holding recognised three- or four-year engineering diplomas.

For undergraduate programmes, applicants must be below 24 years of age as of August 1, 2027. A five-year upper-age relaxation applies to eligible SC, ST and PwD/PwBD candidates.

For postgraduate admissions, NIFT offers MDes, MFM and MFTech with educational qualifications varying by programme.