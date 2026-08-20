NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Prelims exam on August 27

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the admit card for the prelims exam for the recruitment of 500 assistants. The download link is now available at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can use their login credentials such as 'Registration Number' and 'Password' to log in and download the admit card. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, and the Phase 2 mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30.
Direct link to download NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026
Details reagdring the exam shift and time are printed on the admit card. The candidates must check the reporting time properly for their respective shift.
The exam consists of 100 questions for 100 marks, and the exam is divided into three sections -
English Language: 30 Questions
Reasoning Ability: 35 Questions
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 Questions
On the exam day, the candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport and Driving License can be accepted as valid ID proof. However, a ration card and a learner's driving license are not accepted. Biometric attendance will be captured at the exam centre. Candidates must report to the exam centre centre at least 1 hour before the exam. The exam duration is 60 minutes.
There will be a seperate admit card for the mains exam that will be conducted in October. Only those who clear the prelims exam will receive the admit card for Mains exam. NICL will decide the cutoff for the prelims exam.