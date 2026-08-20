NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Prelims exam on August 27

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the admit card for the prelims exam for the recruitment of 500 assistants. The download link is now available at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can use their login credentials such as 'Registration Number' and 'Password' to log in and download the admit card. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, and the Phase 2 mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30.

Direct link to download NICL Assistant Admit Card 2026

Details reagdring the exam shift and time are printed on the admit card. The candidates must check the reporting time properly for their respective shift.