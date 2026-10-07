NICL AO Recruitment 2026: 321 vacancies announced, registration begins October 8; salary up to Rs 1.14 lakh

NICL AO Recruitment 2026: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), a Government of India undertaking, has announced 321 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies under the Generalist and Specialist categories (Scale-I). The online application process will begin on October 8, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 28, 2026.

According to the recruitment notice, the vacancies include 200 Generalist posts and 121 Specialist posts across disciplines such as Finance, Legal, Information Technology, Automobile Engineering, Risk Engineering, Company Secretary and Agriculture.

The company has also announced the dates for the two phases of the online examination. Phase I is scheduled for November 17, 2026, while Phase II will be conducted on December 22, 2026.