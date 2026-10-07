NICL AO Recruitment 2026: 321 vacancies announced, registration begins October 8; salary up to Rs 1.14 lakh

NICL AO Recruitment 2026: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), a Government of India undertaking, has announced 321 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies under the Generalist and Specialist categories (Scale-I). The online application process will begin on October 8, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 28, 2026.
According to the recruitment notice, the vacancies include 200 Generalist posts and 121 Specialist posts across disciplines such as Finance, Legal, Information Technology, Automobile Engineering, Risk Engineering, Company Secretary and Agriculture.
The company has also announced the dates for the two phases of the online examination. Phase I is scheduled for November 17, 2026, while Phase II will be conducted on December 22, 2026.
Online registration begins: October 8, 2026
Last date to apply: October 28, 2026
Phase I examination: November 17, 2026
Phase II examination: December 22, 2026
Total vacancies: 321 (tentative)
Age limit: 21 to 30 years as of October 1, 2026
Official recruitment website: nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/recruitment
The recruitment covers the following categories:
Generalist: 200 posts
Finance (CA & CMA): 20 posts
Legal: 20 posts
Information Technology: 11 posts, including backlog vacancies
Automobile Engineers: 20 posts
Risk Engineers: 28 posts
Company Secretaries: 2 posts
Agriculture: 20 posts
Of the 321 vacancies, 121 are earmarked for Specialist disciplines. Risk Engineering has the highest number of Specialist vacancies at 28, followed by Finance, Legal, Automobile Engineering and Agriculture with 20 posts each.
One of the notable features of the recruitment is the salary structure. According to NICL, the starting basic pay for Administrative Officers will be Rs 82,485 per month, with the pay scale ranging from Rs 82,485 to Rs 1,56,745.
The company has stated that the total monthly emoluments will be approximately Rs 1,14,000 in metropolitan centres, including admissible allowances.
Candidates applying for the recruitment must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of October 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable according to the relevant rules.
However, the short recruitment notice does not specify the educational qualifications required for Generalist and individual Specialist posts. Candidates should refer to the detailed recruitment notification for discipline-wise eligibility, category-wise reservations, application fees and the selection procedure.
Once registration opens on October 8, candidates can visit the official NICL recruitment website and access the Administrative Officer recruitment application link.
Applicants should carefully review the detailed notification before completing registration, uploading the required documents and paying the applicable fee.
The recruitment notice states that the vacancies are tentative, and candidates are advised to follow the official website for further instructions regarding the application process and examinations.