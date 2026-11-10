NICL AO Prelims 2026 on November 17: 100 questions, three separate timers and rules candidates must know

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will conduct the Administrative Officer (AO) Preliminary Examination 2026 on November 17, with candidates required to complete 100 questions across three separately timed sections within one hour.

The company has also released the preliminary examination call letters for candidates seeking recruitment to 321 Administrative Officer (Scale I) vacancies, comprising 200 Generalist and 121 Specialist positions.

Registered candidates can access their call letters through the official recruitment portal using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

However, the examination handout issued by NICL contains several instructions concerning sectional timing, answer submission and identity verification that candidates must follow during the computer-based test.