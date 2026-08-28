Nepal Floods: Government orders universities to postpone exams from August 29; TU already defers MPA, MBS Papers

Nepal's education system has been forced to put examinations on hold as the country grapples with severe flooding and disruptions from recent natural disasters. The government has directed universities across the country to postpone examinations scheduled from August 29, prioritising the safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff.

Education and Sports Minister Sasmit Pokharel issued the directive to university vice-chancellors on August 28, asking institutions to defer all examinations due to Nepal Floods scheduled from August 29 and publish revised timetables at an appropriate time.

The decision comes after devastating flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River area caused widespread damage to roads, bridges, homes and other critical infrastructure, making travel and access difficult for students and educational staff. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported extensive displacement and infrastructure damage following the August 26 flash floods.