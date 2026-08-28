Nepal Floods: Government orders universities to postpone exams from August 29; TU already defers MPA, MBS Papers

Nepal's education system has been forced to put examinations on hold as the country grapples with severe flooding and disruptions from recent natural disasters. The government has directed universities across the country to postpone examinations scheduled from August 29, prioritising the safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff.
Education and Sports Minister Sasmit Pokharel issued the directive to university vice-chancellors on August 28, asking institutions to defer all examinations due to Nepal Floods scheduled from August 29 and publish revised timetables at an appropriate time.
The decision comes after devastating flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River area caused widespread damage to roads, bridges, homes and other critical infrastructure, making travel and access difficult for students and educational staff. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported extensive displacement and infrastructure damage following the August 26 flash floods.
The disruption had already begun to affect university examinations before the nationwide directive was issued.
Tribhuvan University (TU) postponed its regular third-semester examinations for students pursuing Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Master of Business Studies (MBS), which were scheduled for August 27.
The Faculty of Management issued an urgent notice informing students about the postponement, citing the difficult conditions created by the Bhote Koshi flash flood. Students were advised to wait for a fresh notification regarding the revised examination schedule.
For students, the postponement means they will not have to report for the affected papers until the university announces new dates. As of the latest updates, the university has not yet released a revised timetable for these examinations.
The government's decision goes beyond simply postponing upcoming examinations. Universities have been asked to take several measures to ensure that the disruption caused by the disaster does not permanently affect students' academic progress.
Under the directive:
All university examinations scheduled from August 29 must be postponed
Universities must announce revised examination schedules at a suitable time
Students who were unable to appear for examinations scheduled on August 28 because of the disaster or related circumstances should be provided an opportunity to take make-up examinations
Universities have been asked to suspend non-essential gatherings, including seminars, workshops, assemblies and conferences
Institutions must remain in regular contact with students and parents affected by the disaster and provide necessary support
Universities have also been asked to arrange psychosocial counselling for students and, where required, their parents.
Flexible academic arrangements should be considered so that students' education is not permanently disrupted
Source: The report is based on the latest updates from Nepal News and Onlinekhabar, along with reporting by India Today on the Tribhuvan University postponement