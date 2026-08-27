NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Check registration, choice filling, result and reporting schedule

MCC has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counselling schedule, giving candidates a clear timeline for the next phase of the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process. The schedule covers counselling for 15% AIQ and 100% seats in deemed and central universities, AIIMS institutions, JIPMER, AFMC, and other institutions covered under MCC counselling for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing courses.
The MCC's 2026 counselling scheme introduces an important distinction between Freeze and Float candidates. A Freeze candidate who is satisfied with the allotted seat and does not want an upgrade must physically report to the allotted institute to join. A Float candidate, on the other hand, indicates willingness to upgrade in the next round and can complete the required document verification online without physically visiting the institute at that stage.
Candidates participating in Round 2 should also be careful while filling their choices. Registration is compulsory for participation in the online allotment process, and candidates must enter their preferred institutions and courses in order of preference. The MCC advises candidates not to wait until the final hours to register, fill or lock their choices.
With Round 2 now scheduled, NEET UG 2026 candidates should keep their documents ready, review the available choices carefully and track the MCC portal for the seat matrix and further notices. The MCC has specifically advised candidates to regularly check its website for counselling schedules, results, notices and other updates.