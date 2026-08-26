NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Who is eligible? Check MCC rules here

MCC has not yet finalised the schedule for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026. While candidates wait for the official dates, the MCC’s 2026 Information Bulletin clarifies who is eligible to participate in the second round of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.
Candidates who registered for Round 1 but were not allotted any seat can participate in Round 2 without registering again. The MCC specifically states that such candidates can directly enter the second round
Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 and chose to Float, indicating their willingness to upgrade, can also participate in Round 2. Under the revised 2026 process, these candidates do not have to physically report to the allotted college merely to seek an upgrade. They can submit their willingness online.
Importantly, candidates who did not register in Round 1 will also get an opportunity. MCC has provided for fresh registration in Round 2, subject to payment of the applicable fees. Such candidates will be required to fill and lock fresh choices.
Candidates allotted a Round 1 seat who want to retain it as a Freeze candidate will not seek upgradation through Round 2. Candidates choosing Float, meanwhile, will be considered for an upgrade based on merit, choices and available seats.
If a candidate gets a seat in Round 2 and does not join, the security deposit will be forfeited. Further, a candidate upgraded in Round 2 will have no claim over the earlier Round 1 seat.
MCC will conduct Round 2 for AIQ and participating central institutions, universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, deemed universities and other institutions covered under its counselling scheme.
For now, candidates should not rely on unofficial Round 2 dates. MCC has advised candidates to regularly check its website for the counselling schedule, notices and results.