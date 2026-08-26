NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Who is eligible? Check MCC rules here

What candidates should remember

If a candidate gets a seat in Round 2 and does not join, the security deposit will be forfeited. Further, a candidate upgraded in Round 2 will have no claim over the earlier Round 1 seat.

MCC will conduct Round 2 for AIQ and participating central institutions, universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, deemed universities and other institutions covered under its counselling scheme.

For now, candidates should not rely on unofficial Round 2 dates. MCC has advised candidates to regularly check its website for the counselling schedule, notices and results.