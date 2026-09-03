NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Registration begins today; 5 key instructions for candidates

Here are five things eligible candidates should remember before entering NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 -

1. Check whether fresh registration is required

Candidates who registered in Round 1 but were not allotted a seat do not need to register again. Similarly, candidates who did not report in Round 1 need not submit a fresh registration. Those who did not register in Round 1 can register afresh for Round 2 by paying the applicable fees.

2. Fill choices carefully

Round 2 allows candidates to exercise fresh choices and lock them within the prescribed timeline. Candidates should check course, college, eligibility and fee details before prioritising their options. MCC specifically cautions that locked choices cannot be modified.

3. Know the Freeze and Float options

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat can opt for Freeze, while those seeking upgradation can choose Float. Float candidates do not have to physically report to the allotted institute at this stage and can participate in the next round subject to the rules.

4. Upload documents correctly

Both Freeze and Float candidates must submit clear scanned documents through the MCC portal. Documents uploaded in Round 1 need not be uploaded again, as the bulletin provides for a one-time document upload.

5. Do not ignore the joining rule

A candidate allotted a Round 2 seat who fails to join will have the security deposit forfeited. Further, candidates upgraded from their Round 1 seat will have no claim over the earlier seat.

The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled for September 11, followed by the reporting/joining window from September 12 to 18. Candidates should regularly check the MCC portal for updates rather than waiting for individual communication.