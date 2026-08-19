NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Freeze and Float Instructions

Freeze and Float Instructions

Freeze: Students who are satisfied with the seat allotment and wish to proceed with taking admission can choose this option. After accepting the seat, candidates must upload the required documents online (soft copies) and then visit the allotted college directly for physical reporting.

Float: Students looking for a better allotment/upgrade in Round 2/3 can choose the 'Float' option, but they must complete the seat acceptance process by uploading the documents. These candidates must accept the seat allotted in Round 1 and generate a provisional admission letter. If there is a better allotment in Round 2, they can surrender the Round 1 seat and proceed with the Round 2 allotment.

Regarding the Seat Surrender Process: If any student gets a better allotment in the state-level counselling, they can submit their willingness to surrender their seat at the allotted institute and proceed with state-level seat allotment.