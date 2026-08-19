NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Freeze and Float Instructions

Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 19. The authority will first upload the PDF of provisional allotment status and then upload the allotments on the candidate login. Through the PDF, candidates will get institute-wise and rank-wise seat allotment details. Selected candidates must log in to complete the remaining admission formalities.
Reporting start date: August 20, 2026
Last date to confirm admission: August 25, 2026
Verification of joined candidates' data by the institute: August 26, 2026
Freeze: Students who are satisfied with the seat allotment and wish to proceed with taking admission can choose this option. After accepting the seat, candidates must upload the required documents online (soft copies) and then visit the allotted college directly for physical reporting.
Float: Students looking for a better allotment/upgrade in Round 2/3 can choose the 'Float' option, but they must complete the seat acceptance process by uploading the documents. These candidates must accept the seat allotted in Round 1 and generate a provisional admission letter. If there is a better allotment in Round 2, they can surrender the Round 1 seat and proceed with the Round 2 allotment.
Regarding the Seat Surrender Process: If any student gets a better allotment in the state-level counselling, they can submit their willingness to surrender their seat at the allotted institute and proceed with state-level seat allotment.
State-level NEET counselling is underway, and the seat allotments are scheduled to be declared between August 20 and 25. Dates vary based on the state-level counselling authority schedule. As MCC extended the choice-filling deadline to August 18, certain states like Andhra, Telangana, UP, etc. have extended the deadlines to register for counselling.