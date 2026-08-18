NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2026 on August 19: The real decision begins after the result

One document rule candidates should not overlook

MCC has introduced a one-time document upload process for all rounds (Round 1, 2 and 3). Candidates are advised to upload clear scanned documents within the prescribed reporting window. If an institute finds blurred documents, missing certificates, incorrect certificates or a mismatch between claims and documents, it can raise a query. Candidates then have to correct and re-upload the documents within the stipulated period to avoid cancellation.