NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2026 on August 19: The real decision begins after the result

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 allotment 2026 is scheduled to be announced on August 19 as per the revised schedule. The seat allotment covers MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats under the 15% All India Quota, deemed universities, central universities, AFMC and AIIMS/JIPMER institutions.
The allotment itself is only half the story this year. The MCC counselling scheme has changed the way candidates deal with an allotted seat, introducing separate Freeze and Float categories. This distinction matters, and candidates should understand it before clicking through the post-allotment options.
Seat allotment processing: August 18
Round 1 allotment result: August 19
Reporting/joining: August 20 to 25
Verification of joined candidates: August 26
MCC has introduced a one-time document upload process for all rounds (Round 1, 2 and 3). Candidates are advised to upload clear scanned documents within the prescribed reporting window. If an institute finds blurred documents, missing certificates, incorrect certificates or a mismatch between claims and documents, it can raise a query. Candidates then have to correct and re-upload the documents within the stipulated period to avoid cancellation.
This makes August 19 more than a simple “college allotted or not” day. For many candidates, the crucial decision will come after the result: whether to physically join and freeze, or float into the next round without reporting in person.
Candidates should also remember that MCC says choices cannot be modified once locked and advises students to independently verify fees, bonds and other college-specific conditions before making preferences.