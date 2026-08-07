NEET UG Exam Structural Reforms Explained: SC hearing scheduled on August 19

SC Bench Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe have asked the petitioners to file their response to the Union Government's NEET UG exam structural reforms. The next hearing will take place on August 19. The bench further assured that it would take into account all the factors before passing an order.

The affidavit was filed pursuant to the Supreme Court's May 29 order. The order sought the Centre to mention the steps that the Union Government is taking with respect to NEET UG exam reforms.