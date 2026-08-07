NEET UG Exam Structural Reforms Explained: SC hearing scheduled on August 19

NEET UG 2027 will undergo a major overhaul, as the Union Government is revamping the examination mode and considering different options to conduct a leak-proof exam. A high-powered task force headed by Nandan Nilekani will soon submit its recommendations on the NEET UG examination.
The Union Government is planning to shift the OMR-based NEET UG exam to CBT format, but a final decision has not been taken yet. The matter is still under consideration and will be finalised only after receiving the recommendations from the Nandan Nilekani committee
There is a plan to conduct two state examinations in line with the JEE examination (JEE Main and JEE Advanced). Adding an extra layer might ease out the exam process better
Federation of All India Medical Association recommended that the Union Government announce the exam mode in advance so that students can prepare accordingly.
SC Bench Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe have asked the petitioners to file their response to the Union Government's NEET UG exam structural reforms. The next hearing will take place on August 19. The bench further assured that it would take into account all the factors before passing an order.
The affidavit was filed pursuant to the Supreme Court's May 29 order. The order sought the Centre to mention the steps that the Union Government is taking with respect to NEET UG exam reforms.
Meanwhile, 2027 NEET UG long-term coaching aspirants can continue their preparation for the exam. Even if the exam transforms into a CBT format, the syllabus will remain the same. Students and parents are hoping for a positive overhaul of the NEET exam so that the paper leak does not repeat again in future.