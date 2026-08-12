NEET UG Counselling 2026: The deadline today isn’t the deadline that decides your college

The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET UG counselling 2026 registration process today, August 12. Candidates who have already registered still have an important process to complete: finalising and locking in their college and course preferences.
Choice filling will remain open till 11 AM on August 13, but the choice filling window is available from 4 PM on August 12 to 11 AM on August 13.
The important question for the candidates is "In what order did you select the college preferences?" This is very important to analyse because the NEET seat allotment is purely based on NEET rank, eligibility or category, seat availability, your preference order and allotment. It is important not to fill college preferences based on aspirational colleges.
The college preferences preparation for choice filling should be based on important factors viz., dream choices, realistic choices and safety choices.
Dream Choices: These are the college choices that candidates would love to get admission to but may be difficult at their rank
Realistic Choices: These are the colleges that match the candidates' rank and provide a reasonable possibility
Safety Choices: These are the college preferences that candidates would be willing to accept if higher choices or options are not available
Can I edit choices after registration?
Those who have already filled choices and are willing to edit them need not worry. The editing of choices can be done till 11 AM on August 13. Once you are sure of your college preferences, you can 'lock' the choices and complete the final submission.
The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 17, and allotment processing will begin on August 13. A tentative seat allotment list might be published by the evening of August 16.