NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC revises Round 1 seat allotment result to August 21

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2026 seat allotment result for round 1. It has announced that the NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 21.

According to the MCC's updated NEET UG counselling schedule issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Round 1 seat allotment processing will be held from August 19 to August 20. This was followed by NEET UG counselling Round 1 seat allotment result on August 21, 2026.

Candidates must note that the verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes was completed on August 4. The registration process including fee payment were scheduled from August 5 to August 15, 2026, with the registration window closing at 3 PM and the payment facility available until 5 PM on August 15. The choice filling began on August 6 and continues until August 18 up to 11:59 PM. The choice locking facility is available from August 17 to 18. The seat allotment process will take place from August 19 to 20. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on August 21, 2026. The reporting or joining will be held from August 22 to 31, 2026. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be shared on September 1, 2026.

Where to check MCC NEET UG Round 1 counselling result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of MCC NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the UG Counselling

Step 3: Find the Round 1 seat allotment results link

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials to find the seat allotment results

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of seat allotment results for future need