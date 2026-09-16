NEET UG AYUSH Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: What candidates must do after allotment

What should candidates do after Round 1 allotment?

Candidates who receive a seat in Round 1 need to first check the allotted course, college, category and quota carefully. The next step depends on whether they want to accept the allotted seat or participate in further counselling.

1. Candidates who want to join the allotted college

Candidates willing to accept their Round 1 allotment must physically report to the allotted institute within the prescribed reporting period.

AACCC's counselling bulletin states that candidates should download the provisional allotment letter from the portal and report to the allotted college with the required original documents.

The Round 1 reporting rules specifically state that candidates willing to join must join the allotted institute according to the reporting schedule.

2. Want to participate in Round 2? Submit willingness for upgrade

Candidates who are satisfied with the Round 1 college but want to try for a higher preference in Round 2 can join the allotted Round 1 institute and submit their willingness for upgradation at the time of reporting.

This is an important step. Candidates should be careful while submitting fresh choices in subsequent rounds because an upgraded seat can result in cancellation of the earlier allotted/retained seat.

AACCC states that candidates who are upgraded in a subsequent round must move to the upgraded institute after obtaining the required online-generated relieving letter from the earlier institute.

3. Candidates who do not want the Round 1 seat

Candidates who are not interested in the allotted Round 1 seat can avail themselves of free exit by not joining the allotted institute. They can subsequently participate in later rounds subject to the eligibility conditions and by filling fresh choices.

However, candidates should not treat the allotment as something that can simply be ignored after joining. AACCC has separate rules governing withdrawal, forfeiture and eligibility in subsequent rounds.