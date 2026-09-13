NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Registration window closes today

Who can participate in NEET UG AYUSH Couselling 2026?

NEET UG 2026-qualified candidates seeking admission through the AACCC's All India Quota counselling are required to register on the official portal. The counselling covers undergraduate admissions to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and B.Pharm (Ay) seats under government, government-aided, central universities, national institutes and deemed universities, as applicable.

The AACCC bulletin also states that candidates should use the same email ID and mobile number used during NEET UG 2026 registration. The information entered during NEET registration is pre-populated for AACCC counselling, and candidates are advised to verify their details carefully.

After registration, candidates have to complete the applicable counselling fee payment before proceeding with choice filling. AACCC accepts online payment through options including net banking, cards and UPI.

With the Round 1 deadline approaching, candidates should complete registration, payment and choice submission well before the server-time cut-off rather than waiting until the final hours.