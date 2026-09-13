NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Registration window closes today

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has extended the Round 1 choice-filling and registration-unlocking window for NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026-27, giving candidates additional time to participate in the admission process. The revised schedule was issued on September 9 following the addition of new colleges to the Round 1 seat matrix.
For candidates looking to participate in BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and B.Pharm (Ay) admissions under the AACCC counselling process, the current Round 1 window runs until September 13, 2026. The official AACCC portal also lists the Round 1 choice-filling window as extending until 11:55 PM on September 13.
According to the revised notice, choice filling and locking will continue from September 10 to September 13, with candidates required to lock their choices between 2:00 PM and 11:55 PM on September 13, as per server time. The registration-unlocking facility, meanwhile, has been rescheduled and will remain available until 12:30 PM on September 13.
Candidates should not leave the process until the final hours. AACCC specifically advises applicants to review their selected choices carefully before locking them, as locked choices cannot subsequently be modified or unlocked.
NEET UG 2026-qualified candidates seeking admission through the AACCC's All India Quota counselling are required to register on the official portal. The counselling covers undergraduate admissions to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and B.Pharm (Ay) seats under government, government-aided, central universities, national institutes and deemed universities, as applicable.
The AACCC bulletin also states that candidates should use the same email ID and mobile number used during NEET UG 2026 registration. The information entered during NEET registration is pre-populated for AACCC counselling, and candidates are advised to verify their details carefully.
After registration, candidates have to complete the applicable counselling fee payment before proceeding with choice filling. AACCC accepts online payment through options including net banking, cards and UPI.
With the Round 1 deadline approaching, candidates should complete registration, payment and choice submission well before the server-time cut-off rather than waiting until the final hours.