NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

How to raise objections against NTA NEET UG answer key 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link "Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination" on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the NEET UG answer key page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Select the question and challenge the same

Step 6: Pay the challenge fee of Rs 200

Step 7: Submit the objection facility with supporting documents

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of objection receipt for future reference

The official notice reads, "Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the website, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge period shall be final."