NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the objection window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination. It has announced that the NEET UG 2026 answer key challenege facility will end on June 28 at 11:50 pm.
Candidates who appeared for the re-examination and wish to raise objections against the provisional NEET UG 2026 answer key can do so through the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. One must use their application number and password to challenge the NEET UG answer key 2026. The NTA also collects Rs 200 per question to challenge. However, the fee will be refundable in full for accepted challenges.
NTA NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
How to raise objections against NTA NEET UG answer key 2026?
Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Find the link "Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination" on the homepage
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the NEET UG answer key page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password
Step 5: Select the question and challenge the same
Step 6: Pay the challenge fee of Rs 200
Step 7: Submit the objection facility with supporting documents
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of objection receipt for future reference
The official notice reads, "Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the website, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge period shall be final."