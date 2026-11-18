The proposal to conduct NEET UG 2027 in computer-based mode is under review, while giving weightage to Class 12 board examination marks is also being considered as a possible measure to reduce academic pressure on students. However, the bigger question is whether including board examination marks in the NEET UG selection process would actually benefit aspirants and reduce exam-related stress. If such a system is introduced, what would be the most appropriate weightage ratio — 80:20, 70:30, 60:40 or 50:50? In this analysis, EdexLive examines how different weightage models could affect students, their potential advantages and drawbacks, and whether they could help ease the pressure of preparing for one of India's most competitive entrance examinations.
Following the NEET UG 2026 question paper leak controversy and subsequent re-examination, the Union government constituted a six-member High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on July 26, 2026, under the chairmanship of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms in the conduct of national-level entrance examinations. The task force has been examining measures to strengthen examination security, prevent question paper leaks, improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and reduce pressure on students. During consultations, several states have recommended giving weightage to Class 12 board examination marks in medical admissions, conducting NEET UG more than once a year and introducing computer-based testing (CBT).
The panel has reportedly received over 50,000 suggestions from stakeholders. Its tenure, initially scheduled to end in October 2026, has been extended until January 2027 to finalise its recommendations. However, no decision has been announced on introducing Class 12 marks weightage in NEET UG 2027.
If the government decides to introduce Class 12 board examination marks weightage in NEET UG, the final merit score could be calculated by combining a candidate's NEET performance with their Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). However, the outcome would depend on the weightage assigned to each component.
For instance, an 80:20 model would give 80% weightage to NEET and 20% to Class 12 PCB marks. Similarly, a 70:30 model would give 70% weightage to NEET and 30% to board marks. The same principle would apply to the 60:40 and 50:50 models.
To understand how this mechanism could work, consider a student who has secured the following marks:
Physics: 90 out of 100
Chemistry: 85 out of 100
Biology: 95 out of 100
Total Class 12 PCB marks: 270 out of 300
NEET UG score: 504 out of 720
The student's Class 12 PCB percentage is 90%, while the NEET UG percentage is 70%. These two percentages will be used to calculate the final combined merit score under the four hypothetical weightage models.
Under the 80:20 weightage model, NEET UG would account for 80% of the final merit score, while Class 12 PCB marks would contribute the remaining 20%.
Suppose a student scores 90 in Physics, 85 in Chemistry and 95 in Biology, securing 270 marks out of 300 in the Class 12 board examinations. This translates into a PCB percentage of 90%. The same student scores 504 out of 720 in NEET UG, which is equivalent to 70%.
To calculate the final merit score, 80% weightage would be applied to the student's NEET percentage of 70. This gives 56 marks. Similarly, 20% weightage would be applied to the Class 12 PCB percentage of 90, contributing another 18 points.
Final merit score = (70 × 80/100) + (90 × 20/100) = 56 + 18 = 74%.
Therefore, the student's combined merit score would be 74 out of 100 under the 80:20 system.
This model would continue to give considerable importance to NEET performance, as the entrance examination would determine 80% of the final score. However, students with strong board examination marks could receive some additional benefit.
Under the 70:30 model, NEET UG would contribute 70% of the final merit score, while Class 12 PCB marks would account for 30%.
Consider the same student who secured 270 out of 300 in Class 12 PCB and 504 out of 720 in NEET UG. The student's board percentage remains 90%, while the NEET percentage is 70%.
In this case, applying a 70% weightage to the NEET percentage of 70 would contribute 49 marks to the final merit score. Meanwhile, applying 30% weightage to the Class 12 PCB percentage of 90 would contribute 27 marks.
Final merit score = (70 × 70/100) + (90 × 30/100) = 49 + 27 = 76%.
Therefore, the student's combined merit score would increase to 76 out of 100 under the 70:30 model, compared with 74 under the 80:20 model.
The difference arises because the student has performed better in the board examinations than in NEET. Giving greater weightage to Class 12 marks would consequently improve the student's combined score.
However, this does not necessarily mean that the student would secure a better admission rank, as the final ranking would also depend on the performance of other candidates.
The 60:40 model would give 60% weightage to NEET UG and 40% to Class 12 PCB marks. Under this system, board examination performance would have a greater influence on the final merit score than under the 80:20 and 70:30 models.
For example, consider the student who secured 90 in Physics, 85 in Chemistry and 95 in Biology, resulting in a Class 12 PCB percentage of 90%. The student's NEET score of 504 out of 720 represents 70%.
Applying 60% weightage to the NEET percentage of 70 would contribute 42 marks. Similarly, applying 40% weightage to the Class 12 PCB percentage of 90 would contribute 36 marks.
Final merit score = (70 × 60/100) + (90 × 40/100) = 42 + 36 = 78%.
Therefore, the student's combined merit score would be 78 out of 100 under the 60:40 system.
Compared with the 80:20 model, the student's combined score would increase by four percentage points. This illustrates how students with relatively stronger board examination performance could benefit from a higher Class 12 weightage.
At the same time, students who perform exceptionally well in NEET but secure comparatively lower board marks could find their combined scores affected.
The 50:50 model would give equal importance to NEET UG and Class 12 PCB marks. Both components would contribute 50% each to the final merit score.
Consider the same student who secured 270 out of 300 in Class 12 PCB, equivalent to 90%, and 504 out of 720 in NEET UG, equivalent to 70%.
Under this model, applying 50% weightage to the student's NEET percentage would contribute 35 points. Similarly, applying 50% weightage to the Class 12 PCB percentage would contribute 45 points.
Final merit score = (70 × 50/100) + (90 × 50/100) = 35 + 45 = 80%.
Therefore, the student's combined merit score would reach 80 out of 100 under the 50:50 model.
This is six percentage points higher than the score obtained under the 80:20 model. The increase reflects the student's stronger performance in Class 12 board examinations.
However, equal weightage could also place additional pressure on students to perform well in both examinations. Candidates would have to focus not only on NEET preparation but also on securing high marks in their Class 12 board examinations.
Note: The following weightage calculations are hypothetical examples prepared by EdexLive to explain how different models could work. The government has not approved any weightage ratio for NEET UG 2027. These examples use the raw percentages obtained in NEET UG and Class 12 PCB subjects, without applying any board-wise normalisation. If such a system is introduced, the actual calculation method would depend on the rules notified by the authorities.
Not necessarily, but the impact would depend on whether a candidate performs better in the board examinations or NEET UG.
Consider two students with different academic performances.
Student A secures 90% in Class 12 PCB but scores 70% in NEET UG. Student B secures 75% in Class 12 PCB but performs better in NEET UG, scoring 85%, equivalent to 612 out of 720.
Under the 80:20 system, Student A would receive a combined merit score of 74%, while Student B would secure 83%. This gives Student B a nine-percentage-point advantage.
Under the 70:30 model, Student A's combined score would increase to 76%, while Student B's score would be 82%. The difference between the two students would narrow to six percentage points.
Under the 60:40 model, Student A would secure 78%, while Student B would receive 81%. The difference would reduce further to three percentage points.
Under the 50:50 model, both students would secure an identical combined score of 80%, despite their different performances in the board examinations and NEET UG.
These examples show that increasing Class 12 weightage could benefit students who perform better in their board examinations. On the other hand, students with stronger NEET scores but relatively lower Class 12 marks could see their advantage reduced.
Giving Class 12 marks weightage could reduce the dependence on a single entrance examination for medical admissions. Students who perform consistently well throughout their Class 12 academic year could receive recognition for their board examination performance instead of being assessed almost entirely through NEET UG.
However, the proposed mechanism raises another important question: Would it reduce examination stress or simply distribute the pressure across two examinations?
Under the existing NEET-based merit system, students primarily focus on securing a competitive NEET score, while meeting the prescribed Class 12 eligibility requirements. If significant weightage is assigned to board marks, students would need to secure high scores in both examinations.
Another challenge would be ensuring fairness among candidates from CBSE, CISCE and different state boards, as marking patterns and evaluation standards vary. A suitable normalisation mechanism would therefore be necessary if Class 12 marks were included in medical admission merit calculations.
The government would also need to consider how such a system would affect students who have already completed Class 12 and are preparing for NEET again.
Ultimately, the effectiveness of any weightage model would depend not only on the ratio selected but also on how the combined merit system is implemented, whether different board results can be compared fairly and whether it genuinely reduces pressure on aspirants.