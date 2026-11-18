How will Class 12 marks weightage work in NEET UG? Explained with practical examples

If the government decides to introduce Class 12 board examination marks weightage in NEET UG, the final merit score could be calculated by combining a candidate's NEET performance with their Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). However, the outcome would depend on the weightage assigned to each component.

For instance, an 80:20 model would give 80% weightage to NEET and 20% to Class 12 PCB marks. Similarly, a 70:30 model would give 70% weightage to NEET and 30% to board marks. The same principle would apply to the 60:40 and 50:50 models.

To understand how this mechanism could work, consider a student who has secured the following marks:

Physics: 90 out of 100

Chemistry: 85 out of 100

Biology: 95 out of 100

Total Class 12 PCB marks: 270 out of 300

NEET UG score: 504 out of 720

The student's Class 12 PCB percentage is 90%, while the NEET UG percentage is 70%. These two percentages will be used to calculate the final combined merit score under the four hypothetical weightage models.