NEET UG 2026: Registration window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET - UG) 2026 examination today, March 11. It has announced that the online application forms for the NEET UG 2026 exam will be accepted till 11:50 pm on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the NEET UG 2026 exam for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. The exam authority has also allowed candidates to edit their NEET UG 2026 application form. One should note that there is no mention regarding the revised dates of application correction. The Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NEET UG 2026 exam highlights