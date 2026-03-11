NEET UG 2026: Registration window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET - UG) 2026 examination today, March 11. It has announced that the online application forms for the NEET UG 2026 exam will be accepted till 11:50 pm on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the NEET UG 2026 exam for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. The exam authority has also allowed candidates to edit their NEET UG 2026 application form. One should note that there is no mention regarding the revised dates of application correction. The Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm.
NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
How to apply online for NEET UG 2026 examination?
Go to the NEET UG's official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Search for the NEET UG 2026 registration link on the homepage
Land on the NEET UG 2026 registration page
Start filling in the NEET UG 2026 application form with all details
Pay the NEET UG 2026 application fee
Keep all the required documents ready to upload
Submit the NEET UG registration 2026 form
Download the NEET UG 2026 application confirmation page
Keep the hard copy for future need
NEET UG 2026 application fee
All the candidates must pay Rs 1700 as application fee to complete the registration process succesfully. It is Rs 1600 for candidates who belong to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL categories. Candidates who belong to SC, ST, PwBD and third gender must pay Rs 1000. Candidates can also opt for exam centre outside India by paying application fee of Rs 9500.