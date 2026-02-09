NEET UG 2026 registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in; apply online by March 8

How to apply online for NEET UG 2026 examination?

Step 1: Open the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the Registration for NEET UG 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the NEET UG 2026 registration page

Step 4: Fill in the NEET UG 2026 application form with all details

Step 5: Pay the NEET UG application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents

Step 7: Submit the NEET UG registration form

Step 8: Download NEET 2026 application confirmation page

Step 9: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need

NEET UG eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects from a recognised board. Also, the candidate must have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31st of the year in which they are appearing for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG 2026 application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 1700 as application fee to appear for the examination in India. It is Rs 1600 for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category. The application fee is Rs 1000 for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender. Candidates who opt for exam centre outside India must pay Rs 9500.