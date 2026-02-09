NEET UG 2026 registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in; apply online by March 8

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET - UG) 2026 examination. It has opened the NEET UG 2026 application window on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.
Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by the NEET UG 2026 exam can register online till March 8. The NTA has also allowed candidates to edit their NEET UG application form 2026 between March 10 and 12, 2026. The Agency has also announced that NEET UG 2026 exam will be held on May 3. The written exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
How to apply online for NEET UG 2026 examination?
Step 1: Open the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Find the Registration for NEET UG 2026 link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the NEET UG 2026 registration page
Step 4: Fill in the NEET UG 2026 application form with all details
Step 5: Pay the NEET UG application fee
Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents
Step 7: Submit the NEET UG registration form
Step 8: Download NEET 2026 application confirmation page
Step 9: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need
NEET UG eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed the 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects from a recognised board. Also, the candidate must have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31st of the year in which they are appearing for the NEET UG examination.
NEET UG 2026 application fee
Candidates must pay Rs 1700 as application fee to appear for the examination in India. It is Rs 1600 for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category. The application fee is Rs 1000 for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender. Candidates who opt for exam centre outside India must pay Rs 9500.