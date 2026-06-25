NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key released; raise objections by June 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination. It has released the NEET UG 2026 answer key for re-examination on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download NEET UG 2026 answer key in pdf format. There is no need to use the login credentials to download answer key. The NTA has also allowed candidates to challenege the provisional answer key. The objection window will be available from June 25 to 28. It collects Rs 200 per question to challenge. However, the fee will be refundable in full for accepted challenges.

NTA NEET UG 2026 exam highlights