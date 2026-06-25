NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key released; raise objections by June 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination. It has released the NEET UG 2026 answer key for re-examination on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can download NEET UG 2026 answer key in pdf format. There is no need to use the login credentials to download answer key. The NTA has also allowed candidates to challenege the provisional answer key. The objection window will be available from June 25 to 28. It collects Rs 200 per question to challenge. However, the fee will be refundable in full for accepted challenges.
NTA NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 PDF
How to download NTA NEET UG answer key 2026 PDF?
Step 1: Open the NEET UG 2026 official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Find the NTA NEET UG answer key 2026 pdf on the homepage
Step 3: Search for the NEET UG answer key pdf link
Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the provisional answer key
Step 5: The NEET 2026 answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download NEET answer key 2026 pdf
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future reference
Earlier, the NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination for over 22 lakh registered candidates on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The exam authority has conducted the NEET UG re-exam wihtout any hiccups.