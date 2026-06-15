NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in; exam on June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination. It has uploaded the NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download NEET UG 2026 admit card with valid login credentials such as application number and password. One should download NEET UG admit card and carry the hard copy of the same to the exaination centre. Candidates must also carry a valid photo identity card along with admit card to the exam centre.

The NEET UG re-examination will be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm at multiple cities across the country.

How to download NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link "Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination"

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the NEET UG admit card page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: The NEET UG admit card pdf will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download NEET UG 2026 admit card pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

Click here for NEET UG admit card 2026

In case any discrepancy, candidate may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.