NEET UG 2026 OMR Response Sheet: Candidates can challenge until July 15, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited OMR answer sheet and recorded responses of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination 2026. It has released NEET OMR response sheet 2026 on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination can access their respective OMR response sheets with login credentials such as application number and password. The Agency has also allowed candidates to verify their responses till July 15. However, Rs 200 must be paid as processing fee for each response challenged.

How to access NEET OMR response sheet 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link "Display of Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response"

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of OMR response sheet for future need

The official notice reads, "To ensure data security and privacy, a TwoFactor Authentication (2FA) system has been implemented; candidates will be prompted to enter a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number and email address before gaining access."

The NTA has conducted the NEET UG re-exam on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.