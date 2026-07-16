NEET UG 2026 final answer key released; one question dropped

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam. Candidates who have appeared for the re-examination can download NTA NEET UG 2026 final answer key on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the final key, one question has been dropped. The NTA has uploaded the final answer key and candidates can verify their responses and predict their score. It is expected to declare the Re-NEET UG 2026 results anytime soon. The