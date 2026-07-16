NEET UG 2026 final answer key released; one question dropped

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam. Candidates who have appeared for the re-examination can download NTA NEET UG 2026 final answer key on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.
As per the final key, one question has been dropped. The NTA has uploaded the final answer key and candidates can verify their responses and predict their score. It is expected to declare the Re-NEET UG 2026 results anytime soon. The
How to download NEET UG final answer key 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Find the NEET UG final answer key link on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the final answer key
Step 4: Download NEET UG final answer key 2026 pdf
Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need
NEET UG final answer key 2026 pdf
The NTA has conducted the NEET UG re-exam 2026 on June 21 for more than 20 lakh candidates. The written examination was held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Agency has released OMR response sheet and started exam fee refund process.