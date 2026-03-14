NEET UG 2026: Correction window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

How to edit NEET UG 2026 application form?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the NEET UG 2026 correction windown link on the homepage

Step 3: Start the application correction process

Step 4: Enter the valid login credentials such as registration number and password

Step 5: Make the neccessary edits

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Download the NEET UG 2026 application confirmation page

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need

The official notice reads, "The window for corrections shall be available till 14 March 2026 (up to 23:50 Hrs). After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances."

It added, "It is important to highlight that final corrections utill be applicable onlg afier pagment of ang additional fees, if reqtired. In cases uhere changes affect the fee amount, candidates u.till be charged ang excess fee accordinglg. Please note that anA excess payments made will not be refunded."

The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3. The written exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.