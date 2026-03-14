NEET UG 2026: Correction window to close today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET - UG) 2026 examination today, March 14. It has announced that the online application correction window for the NEET UG 2026 exam will be available till 11:50 pm on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.
All the caniddates who had registered for the NEET UG 2026 entrance exam can edit their application form. The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.
NEET UG 2026 exam highlights
How to edit NEET UG 2026 application form?
Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Find the NEET UG 2026 correction windown link on the homepage
Step 3: Start the application correction process
Step 4: Enter the valid login credentials such as registration number and password
Step 5: Make the neccessary edits
Step 6: Submit the application form
Step 7: Download the NEET UG 2026 application confirmation page
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need
The official notice reads, "The window for corrections shall be available till 14 March 2026 (up to 23:50 Hrs). After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances."
It added, "It is important to highlight that final corrections utill be applicable onlg afier pagment of ang additional fees, if reqtired. In cases uhere changes affect the fee amount, candidates u.till be charged ang excess fee accordinglg. Please note that anA excess payments made will not be refunded."
The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3. The written exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.