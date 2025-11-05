NEET-UG 2025 stray vacancy round choice filling began TODAY

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) stray vacancy round from today, November 5, 2025.

Registered candidates can submit their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in .

The choice-filling window will remain open until November 9, 2025, with the locking facility available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on the same day.

Seat allotment will be processed between November 10 and 11, and results will be declared on November 12. Successful candidates must report to their allotted institutes between November 13 and 20.

Those eligible include candidates not allotted a seat in earlier rounds, or who wish to change their allotment as permitted by the MCC guidelines. Fresh choices must be entered even by those previously registered.

To complete the process, applicants must log in to the MCC portal, enter their credentials, fill in their preferred courses and colleges, review their selections, and lock them before the deadline.

The ongoing registration for this final phase also closes on November 9. The stray vacancy round is the concluding stage of the NEET-UG 2025 counselling, aimed at filling remaining seats in medical and dental colleges nationwide.