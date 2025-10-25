NEET-UG 2025: Revised stray vacancy counselling schedule issued by MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised timetable for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) Counselling, particularly the stray vacancy round.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, and central universities can now view the amended timetable on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the updated schedule, the registration window for the stray vacancy round will commence on November 4, 2025 and remain open until November 9, 2025.

During this time, eligible candidates can complete the registration and payment procedures. The choice filling and locking process will begin on November 5 and last until November 9, 2025.

Following the choice submission, the seat allotment process will take place from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The results of the stray vacancy round will be announced on November 12, 2025.

Candidates who get seat allotments must report to their colleges between November 13 and November 20, 2025, to complete the admissions process.

Here’s how candidates can register for the NEET-UG 2025 counselling stray vacancy round:

Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in .

Click on the “NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round” link on the homepage.

Complete the online registration process by entering the required details.

Fill out the application form carefully and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the applicable registration fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The stray vacancy round is the final stage of NEET-UG 2025 counselling, providing candidates one last chance to secure a seat at participating medical and dental colleges across India.

The MCC has encouraged all aspirants to rigorously follow to the new timetable and to keep visiting the official website for further updates.