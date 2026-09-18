NEET SS Cutoff 2025-26 slashed to 30th Percentile: 6,000 more doctors to enter race for 1,857 vacant seats

The qualifying percentile for NEET SS admissions is set to fall sharply from the existing 50th percentile to 30th percentile, potentially bringing around 6,000 additional candidates into the counselling pool.

The decision comes after 1,857 super-speciality seats remained vacant following two rounds of counselling, prompting the Supreme Court to ask the Centre to reconsider its earlier decision against lowering the eligibility percentile criteria. The Centre subsequently informed the court that the reduced percentile would be applicable to a proposed Special Stray Vacancy Round.

The numbers point to a larger issue in India's super-speciality admission system: a significant number of seats in highly specialised medical and surgical disciplines remained unfilled even after two rounds of counselling.

According to the Centre's submission, the 1,857 vacant seats comprise 1,094 DM/MCh seats and 763 DrNB-SS seats. With the qualifying percentile reduced, the government expects approximately 6,000 candidates to become eligible for the special round — roughly three candidates for every vacant seat.