NEET SS 2026 registration begins at natboard.edu.in; apply by November 18

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2026 on Thursday, October 29.

The application window opened at 3 pm, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until 11.55 pm on November 18, 2026.

According to the official notification issued on October 29, NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country.

The examination is conducted for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-specialty courses for the 2026–27 academic session.