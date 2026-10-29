NEET SS 2026 registration begins at natboard.edu.in; apply by November 18

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2026 on Thursday, October 29.
The application window opened at 3 pm, and eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until 11.55 pm on November 18, 2026.
According to the official notification issued on October 29, NEET SS 2026 will be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based mode at examination centres across the country.
The examination is conducted for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-specialty courses for the 2026–27 academic session.
Registration begins: October 29, 2026, at 3 pm
Last date to apply: November 18, 2026, at 11.55 pm
Application correction window: November 20–23, 2026
Image correction window: November 28–December 2, 2026
Exam city information: November 30, 2026
Admit card release: December 7, 2026
Examination dates: December 11 and 12, 2026
Result declaration: By January 12, 2027
Candidates seeking admission to super-specialty medical courses must possess the prescribed postgraduate medical qualification, such as MD, MS or DNB, in the relevant broad specialty.
Those completing their qualifying postgraduate qualification by January 31, 2027, may also be eligible, subject to the conditions specified in the information bulletin.
Candidates must check the course-wise feeder qualifications before applying, as eligibility varies depending on the super-specialty programme.
NBEMS will allow candidates who successfully complete their application fee payment to edit certain details between November 20 and 23.
However, the following details cannot be changed during the correction window:
Name
Nationality
Email address
Aadhaar details
Mobile number
Examination city
A separate correction window for deficient photographs, signatures and thumb impressions will be available from November 28 to December 2.
Visit the official NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in.
Open the NEET SS 2026 application link.
Register using the required personal and contact details.
Fill in the educational qualification and other application details.
Upload the prescribed documents, photograph, signature and thumb impression.
Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options.
Submit the application and save the confirmation for future reference.
Candidates should carefully verify their information before submitting the application, particularly the details that cannot be changed during the correction window.
NBEMS has advised candidates to read the information bulletin before applying. Applications will be accepted only through the official online portal.