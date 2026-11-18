The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 18. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality can submit their applications through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until 11:55 pm.

The registration process began on October 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application form and fee payment before the deadline, as NBEMS will not accept fresh registrations after the window closes.

NEET SS 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based mode. The examination is conducted for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-speciality medical courses.