The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 18. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality can submit their applications through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until 11:55 pm.
The registration process began on October 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application form and fee payment before the deadline, as NBEMS will not accept fresh registrations after the window closes.
NEET SS 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12 in computer-based mode. The examination is conducted for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-speciality medical courses.
NBEMS will open the NEET SS 2026 application correction window on November 20. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and paid the registration fee can make corrections until November 23.
During the edit window, candidates can modify the permitted information and documents in their applications. However, NBEMS will not allow changes to the candidate's name, nationality, Aadhaar details, mobile number, email ID or examination city.
Candidates can make multiple corrections within the specified period. The last successfully submitted details will be considered final. Fresh registrations and fee payments will not be permitted during the correction window.
A separate selective edit window will be available from November 28 to December 2 for candidates required to rectify deficiencies in their uploaded photographs, signatures or thumb impressions.
As per the examination schedule, NBEMS will release the examination city information on November 30, followed by admit cards on December 7. Candidates should regularly check the official website for further updates.