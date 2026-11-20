The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 20. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and paid the registration fee can make corrections through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until November 23, 2026.

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 closed on November 18. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12 for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-speciality medical courses.

According to the official information bulletin, candidates can edit permitted details and documents during the correction window. However, certain information submitted during registration cannot be modified.