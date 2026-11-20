The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 20. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and paid the registration fee can make corrections through the official website, natboard.edu.in, until November 23, 2026.
The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 closed on November 18. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12 for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super-speciality medical courses.
According to the official information bulletin, candidates can edit permitted details and documents during the correction window. However, certain information submitted during registration cannot be modified.
NBEMS has specified that candidates will not be allowed to change the following details:
Candidate's name
Nationality
Email ID
Aadhaar details
Mobile number
Examination city
Candidates can modify other permitted information and documents. They can make corrections multiple times before the window closes, but the last successfully submitted details will be treated as final.
Fresh registrations and application fee payments will not be permitted during the correction window.
Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Open the NEET SS 2026 application portal.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Access the submitted application form.
Edit the permitted details or documents.
Review the corrections and submit the updated application.
Save a copy of the corrected application for future reference.
NBEMS will provide a separate selective edit window from November 28 to December 2, 2026, for candidates whose uploaded photographs, signatures or thumb impressions are found deficient.
Candidates identified during image scrutiny must log in to the application portal, access the 'Image Scrutiny' tab and upload corrected images according to the prescribed specifications.
The examination city information will be released on November 30, followed by admit cards on December 7.
Candidates must complete all necessary corrections within the prescribed deadlines, as NBEMS will not entertain requests for changes after the respective windows close.