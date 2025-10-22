NEET-SS 2025 postponed again to THIS date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has once again altered the exam schedule for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Super Specialty courses (NEET-SS) 2025. According to the most recent update, the exam will now take place on December 26 and 27, 2025.

The amended dates were issued in an official notice, and the board has stated that a complete information bulletin covering eligibility criteria, test pattern, syllabus, and other requirements will be available soon on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in .

This is the second time the NEET-SS 2025 exam dates have been moved this year, raising expectations among applicants preparing for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super-specialty courses. The board has not stated the reason for the new postponement, but advises applicants to continue watching the official website for updated information.

NBEMS recently postponed the exam, which was originally set for November, and announced that it will take place on December 27 and 28.

“NEET-SS 2025 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th November 2025, shall now be conducted on 26th and 27th December 2025. This has approval from NMC and MoHFW,” said NBE in an official notice.

NEET-SS is a national-level qualifying exam and a crucial gateway for postgraduate medical professionals seeking admission into super-specialty programmes across India.